ECG Awards Guinness Ghana For Paying Electricity Bills On Time

Guinness Ghana Breweries Ghana Limited (GGBL), Ghana's leading total beverage business and a subsidiary of Diageo PLC, has been recognised by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with an outstanding customer award for its compliance and timely settlement of electricity bills across its Kumasi and Accra production sites.

The presentation forms part of ECG's 50th anniversary celebrations to recognise and celebrate compliant businesses who settle their electricity bills on time.

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director of GGBL, who received the award, said “GGBL has operated in Ghana for over 57 years, producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and our ambition is to be one of the best performing; most trusted and respected consumer Products Company in Ghana. This award is testament to our commitment to be consistently compliant in our everyday operations. We are happy to be acknowledged by both the Ashanti Sout Business Unit and Accra West Divisions of ECG”.

Making the presentation, Eric Asante from the Accra Division of ECG encouraged all businesses and households to honour their electricity bills promptly to enable the company provide improved services and uninterrupted power supply to Ghanaians.

Saeed Abdul-Muumen, Engineering and Asset Care Manager, Kaase Brewery, added “As a leading manufacturer in Ghana, GGBL consumes a significant amount of energy. We have, however, instituted a number of initiatives to ensure our business as well as employees are consciously making prudent decisions to reduce our energy usage to guarantee the long term supply of power in Ghana.”