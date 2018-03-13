Best Breakfast Restaurants In Lagos

With everyone on the go in Lagos, quite a reasonable number will be in search of restaurants to have a delicious or tasty breakfast. The question now is where do will you find these breakfast restaurants? Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform identifies some popular and palatable breakfast restaurant.

Cafe Neo

There are only a handful of places where you can eat and enjoy free wifi at the same time are rare in Lagos. At Cafe Neo, you can have your breakfast food and browse your phone for free. They have different branches in Lagos and you don't have to break the bank to eat at Cafe Neo.

Bistro 7

This is the place to visit if you are looking for good breakfast and don’t mind the price. This is because it is quite expensive and note that they have a limited menu but just enough varieties to satisfy you. It is located at Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Art Cafe

If you want to start your morning with sandwiches and Italian coffee, then Art Cafe is the restaurant to go. Art Cafe is located at Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Terra Kulture

Terra Kulture is one of the best-known arts and culture centres in Lagos. At the same time, you can get breakfast or brunch at the centre. Their menu is a fusion of African and American dishes, while their coffee and various Nigerian breakfast dishes are simply sumptuous. It is located at Tiamiyu Savage, Lagos.

Veggie Victory

For vegetarians and vegans living or working on the Island, Veggie Victory is the best place to grab a late breakfast or lunch. At Veggie Victory, you will be served delicious meals. It is located at Freedom Park Lago.

Cactus

Cactus is basically known as a coffee shop. Regardless, they also have amazing breakfast foods. They are located at Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, Maroko Road Lagos.