40,000 Houses For Security Services Coming

Government is poised to construct 40,000 well-planned housing units for personnel of the security services in the country, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed.

According to him, the housing units are to improve the living conditions of the security personnel so that they would deliver the best for the nation.

He indicated that the government had commenced discussions with Messrs Sinohydro Corporation Limited regarding the project, which includes court structures.

Dr Bawumia, who disclosed this when addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Phase II of the security services housing project yesterday in Tema, indicated that personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Armed Forces and staff of the Judicial Service would benefit from the project.

In addition to the above project, the vice president revealed that the government had also made significant progress with Amandi Holdings to commence Phase III of the Security Services Housing Project for the Ghana Police Service.

He expressed worry about the current living condition of security personnel in the country, saying that the situation had compelled most officers to stay in rented civilian accommodations scattered all over the country.

According to him, the situation had made it very difficult to mobilise personnel at short notice to respond to emergencies, thereby negatively affecting operational effectiveness.

“The government of the NPP has a master plan which is anchored on government's overall commitment to improving the living condition of our gallant security personnel,” he emphasized.

Besides the housing units, Dr Bawumia revealed that the government, in the coming weeks, would roll out a National Barracks Regeneration Programme that would invest in the rehabilitation and upgrading of quarters of the Ghana Armed Forces across the country.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema