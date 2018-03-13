City People Magazine Honours Kasapreko, Stanbic Bank, Energy Bank, Citylights And Others

Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) and Managing Directors (MD’s) of some corporate organizations have been awarded by the City People Magazine for their excellent achievements.

They include Alhassan Andani (CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana) who was adjudged the CEO of the Year, MD of Kasapreko Company Limited Richard Kwabena Adjei won Businessman of the year, Christianah Ekaette Olaoye (CEO, Energy Bank Ghana) – Female CEO of the Year, Dr. Emma Okeyson (CEO CityLights West Africa) – Corporate Philanthropist of the Year and Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban (CEO Rigworld International Services) – Entrepreneur of the year.

Others were Oscar Yao Doe (Chairman Oscar Int. Holdings) – Humanitarian of the Year, Nathan Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) – Media Mogul of the Year and Victoria Michaels -Supermodel of the Year, Juliet Ibrahim – Fans’ Favourite Celebrity.

Kwabena Kwabena was recognized with a special award as Highlife Singer of the Decade, Mimi Andani – Emerging Female Entrepreneur, Anita Erskine – Influential On Air Personality, Victor Ngumah Ihochi –Media/Showbiz Personality, Abeiku Santana – Media/Tourism Personality and Pastor Jude Odim – Social Development.

It was a colorful evening blended with class at the banquet hall of Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra as the creme of the society gathered together to mark the 10th anniversary of City People Magazine in Ghana.

Dubbed, City People @ 10 Gala & Honours, the event was climaxed with a buffet put together to mark a decade of the operations of Nigeria’s oldest and biggest weekly celebrity magazine in Ghana.

TV host and actress, Selly Galley-Fiawo and actor, Peter Richie anchored the event in the most beautiful manner. A unique highlight of the evening was honouring ten deserving individuals who have done well in different sectors in the last 10 years.