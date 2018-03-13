Miss Ghana UK 2017 To Meet Tertiary Students In Accra

Food for All Africa in partnership with Miss Ghana UK Foundation and Psychosocial Africa will this April bring together tertiary students within Accra to hang out with the current Miss Ghana UK Queen, Miss Sabina Lawabea Awuni at social event aimed at promoting mental health and nutritional well being among tertiary students in Ghana.

For every case of suicide reported, five people have already contemplated committing suicide, making a total of about 200,000 people contemplating the idea annually, Sabina emphasis on the use of social get together as a means to suicide prevention as such programs tend to give people listening ears.

According to a 2012 survey conducted by the Network for Anti-suicide and Crisis Prevention in Ghana, five or more people commit suicide every day in the country.

The dominant cause of their death ranged from problems with parents, failure at school, inability of parents to provide needs, impotence and relationship related issues.

Former Chief Psychiatrist of the Accra Mental Hospital, Dr Akwesi Osei reiterates that suicide is premeditated. It is not something one does the first time he or she thinks about it.

“There are three organizational stages of suicide, involving “getting used to,” the idea, the means and the opportunity or motivation,” he added.

He described the first stage as the preparation state where a person prepares to commit suicide. People who are naturally secretive, who come from broken homes, people with no loving childhood and people with traumatic stress disorders are susceptible.

The second, he said were the precipitate factors that triggered one to commit suicide. Some of the triggers were financial crisis, loss of a loved one and separation.

The final stage was when victims remained in a perpetual state of the desire to kill him or herself, and with the triggers including the lack of financial support, among others.

Hug Out with Miss Ghana UK 2017, The Jubilee Queen on Saturday 7th April 2018 at Tuo Restaurant and garden on Ring road Central will be an experience sharing hang out with the Queen, Sabina Awuni, mental health advocate, Nana Abena Korkor Addo and Chef Elijah Addo in promoting mental health and nutritional wellness among tertiary students in Ghana through activities such as cooking competition,eating,games,let's talk and music jams.

The Queen together with SRC executives of participating schools will in the morning cook and serve breakfast to patients of Accra psychiatric hospital.

For any information on participation or support contact 0247223821 or [email protected]