Two Sisters Sharing One School Uniform Receive Support

The death of their father and enormous debt around the neck of their mother nearly frustrated Faustina Badu and Juliana Badu from schooling.

But for the timely intervention of a Ghanaian based in the US, the two sisters would have dropped schooling in the Adansi Fomena district of the Ashanti Region.

Miss Joyce Narh, the philanthropist says she was touched by the plight of the Badu family in a story that was published by Journalists Against Abuse (JAA) on thepressradio.com on Thursday 8th March 2018.

It could be recalled that on the celebration of the International Women's Day, JAA published the sorry state of the two pupils who share one school uniform at the Fumso R/C Primary 'A'.

Miss Narh noted that she could not stop crying when she read the headline alone.

As a foremost gesture, she has donated through JAA to the Badu family at a short ceremony at Fumso barely 48 hours that the story went viral.

The items were school bags, 2 pair of shoes, 2 sets of uniforms, 2 sets of tables and chairs, 20 exercise books and note books plus a lantern to facilitate their evening studies.

Miss Narh revealed that her gesture would not end here adding that the best for the two sisters is in store.

To this end she advised Faustina and Juliana to learn hard and not to think about their predicament.

Florence Nimako,their mother was full of gay and asked for God's blessings for Miss Joyce Narh.

Like Oliver Twist, she asked for more since she has 6 other children who needs catering.