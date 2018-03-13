Drivers Receive Training From YOKS To Provide Quality Service

YOKS Car Rental has organised a two-day training for its drivers and some selected staff members as part of its mission to provide clients with excellent and quality service.

The training was aimed at improving operational efficiency and ensuring advanced safety standards leading to the creation of maximum customer satisfaction for all its stakeholders.

YOKS is the first Car Rental Company to be inducted into the CIMG Hall of Fame and a leading name in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The training took place at the Movenpick Hotel and focused on Defensive Driving and Convoy Training.

It was facilitated by the regulatory body, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The training on Convoy Driving was delivered by the Deputy Director of DVLA Mr Kafui Semevo and the session on Defensive driving was delivered by Mr Thomas Nintori.

A total of 40 drivers of Yoks Rent A Car benefited from this training. In attendance was the CEO of YOKS Investment Mr Seth Yeboah Ocran, the MD of YOKS rent a car Mrs. Sylvia Amporful and the Head of Corporate Sales and Service Mrs Angela Anyormisi.

Meanwhile, Yoks says it will continue to invest in building the capacity of its staff to ensure that all its client experience a trouble-free ride and also enable it to maintain its realised vision of being the reliable leader in the car rental and tourism sector.