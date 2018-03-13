‘Insensitive’ Akufo-Addo Must Move To Flagstaff House

A former Deputy Minister of Communication in the Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has described the compensation package for traders near the president's private residence ahead of their eviction as woefully inadequate.

Describing the development as insensitive, he called on Akufo-Addo to reverse the planned eviction exercise and move to the constitutionally designated Flagstaff House.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, Ofosu-Kwakye said the monies being paid to the traders cannot restore their livelihoods when they relocate.

“The compensation being paid are clearly inadequate and will not be able to afford a seamless transition for this kind of situation into another kind of life for those who have been affected,” he said.

He argued that, firm steps must be taken by Ghanaians to prevent elected leaders from using their prerogative to determine where they wish to reside, especially when the Flagstaff House is the constitutionally designated residence for any elected President.

“This is the most insensitive move and the President must take steps to reverse it. He should simply go and live in the Flagstaff House. That is what the state has provided him. It is a very secure environment constructed with over $100 million of the Ghanaian taxpayers’ money and as a people, we must try and insist that leaders comply with arrangements made by the state. We should not make it possible for leaders to choose and pick where they will stay, especially when it has the potential to create inconvenience for other lawful and law-abiding citizens going about legitimate businesses and livelihoods,” he added.

The artisans and traders near President Akufo-Addo's private residence at Nima in Accra have been given up to Thursday March 15, to relocate from the area following a national security evaluation.

The compensation package reportedly arranged for the neighbors ranged between GH¢3,000 and GH¢10,000. Some have complained the amount is inadequate, and are asking for more.

Whiles some have started packing out of the area, others say they have nowhere to go to.

Nana Addo stays at both Flagstaff House and Nima – Bryan Acheampong

Indications from Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of State in-charge-of National Security, are that President Nana Akufo-Addo is actively living in the Flagstaff House, the seat of the presidency.

Speaking earlier on Eyewitness News, Mr. Acheampong stressed that the President lived in both the Flagstaff House and his Nima residence , when it becomes necessary.

“I have told you since we started this interview that the President lives and works in the Flagstaff House. That is not the only place that the President sleeps or stays. When the President goes to Kumasi, he has a place to stay. When he is in Accra, apart from the Flagstaff House, there is Peduase which is in the Eastern Region but close to Accra he works from and sleeps there.”