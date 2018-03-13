St Martin De Porres Cooperative Credit Union Swears In New Board Members

A nine-member board has been sworn into office as Board of Directors to steer affairs of the St. Martin De Porres Cooperative Credit Union in the Ashanti region for the next four years.

The new board takes over from the outgoing team under the chairmanship of Mr Lawrence Otoo.

The outgoing chairman challenged the incoming board to build on the solid foundation laid by its predecessors in order to consolidate the gains the union is enjoying today.

The new Board Chairman, Mr. Augustine O. Frimpong accepted the challenge saying his “team will work closely with management to ensure the speedy growth of the union”.

The Elections Committee in its report to shareholders and management during the Union’s 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 20th Anniversary Celebration was however not happy with the total turnout for the elections.

According to the Supervisory Committee’s report, few members of the union showed any interest in contesting for vacant positions that needed to be filled at the time of elections in November last 2017.

The committee further reports that voter turnout by shareholders was also poor. The report disclosed that less than 3% of the Union’s total membership turned out to vote.

Out of the stated percentage, quite a number of them, according to the report were not eligible to vote on the basis of not having the required minimum shareholding.