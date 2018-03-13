Groups Condemn Violence And Discrimination Against Women

The Western Regional Chairperson of the Maritime and Dockworkers Union (MDU), a committee of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Madam Mary Andara, has reminded society to appreciate the political and socioeconomic roles women play in the development of the nation and stop all forms of abuse meted out unto women.

She noted that most women have been relegated to the background thereby crippling their initiatives to contribute their quota towards nation building.

Madam Andara was addressing women groups at a symposium to mark Internation Women's day celebration in Takoradi.

The event which was organized by the MDU's Women's Committee, was on the theme,"Press for Progress, Violence and Harassing Against Women in the World of Work.

Earlier, the women went on a procession hoisting placards some of which read "press for progress as game changers", We will forge positive visibility of women, press for progress".We will challenge stereotypes and bias", "we will maintain parity mindset".

Madam Andara intimated that the time had come to abate all forms of violence and marginalisation against women such as female genital mutilation (FGM), forced marriages, rape among others.

She reiterated the need to beat the drums for gender parity in all fields of endeavour to enable women to play a frontline role in national affairs.

The Western Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Nana Yamfoah Amua-Sekyi reminded women to see themselves as a special breed of God who must be treated with dignity.

She said some men cheat their spouses in terms of property allocation and do not cater for the needs of their children as well as discrimination and intimidation at workplaces against women in terms of promotion.

. Nana Sekyi encouraged women to pursue education to the highest level and become more industrious and enterprising so that they are not dependent solely on men.

The Western Regional Chairman of the Trades Union Congress Mr.Charles Thompson Jnr

said the TUC has formed women committee groups to enable women to unearth their potentialities and steer affairs of national life.

He said women play a pivotal role in nation building and disabused the mentality that only men can do

Mr.Thompson said some women now play a pivotal role in sensitive positions in the world and urged women to rise up to the challenge and make use of their God-given talents

The Vice-Chairperson of MDU/TUC, Madam Shirley Braimah told the GNA that the rights of women have been trampled upon for far too long and called on civil society organizations and human rights activists to champion the cause of women.