Goverment Advised To 'Start Solar Power Drive Small'

The President has been urged to target schools and government buildings as a plan to increase solar power from the current 22.5MW to 250MW by 2030 kick starts.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged Ghana’s commitment to developing utility-scale solar energy projects, as well as accelerating the development of mini-grid solutions in off-grid and island communities for lighting, irrigation and other economic activities over the next decade at a conference in India recently.

The President said some 200,000 solar systems for households, commercial and government facilities in urban and selected non- electrified rural communities will be installed, as well as the establishment of 55 mini-grid electrification systems with an average capacity of 100 kilowatts.

Energy Expert, Kojo Poku, has lauded the plan but wants the President to start small.

“I have never been in favour of huge solar farms. I have always been in favour of the embedded technology like getting schools to go solar, get ministry buildings to go solar, getting them off the grid in a modular approach. The big, grandiose doesn’t always work,” he said on current affairs programme, MultiTV’s PM Express on Monday.

He notes also that the targeting schools and ministries in the solar project will cut down the financial burden that a big installation will bring.

He said the government is already struggling to pay power producers who were contracted to provide power following the country's power crisis two years ago.

