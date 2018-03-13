An Open Letter To The US Vice President Mike Pence

During his election campaign, the US President Donald Trump had pledged to join hands of cooperation with decent people in the world, who are confronting radical Islamic terrorism. We know, the US President gradually is implementing each of his electoral pledges.

Recently he has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the US embassy in the holy city will be inaugurated in May 2018 when the Jewish State will celebrate its 70th Founding Anniversary. In this very important decision, the entire team of President Trump has played excellent role. Special thanks must go to the Vice President Mike Pence, ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Nikki Haley's very important role as the United States' Permanent Representative to the UN makes us especially proud, because her parents are from India, a friendly neighbor of Bangladesh.

In January this year, although President Trump has completed his glorious first year as the President of the most powerful country in the world, one of his crucial pledges unfortunately remains unattended. We believe, the President keeps his promises with utmost sincerity, but we fear, he or his excellent team might not have touched yet the case of anti militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who has been languishing in Bangladesh prison since 2012, for the 'crimes' of confronting radical Islam; denouncing antisemitism and holocaust denial; promoting interfaith harmony, and for defending Israel. The United States Congress in 2007, had passed a House Resolution (HR-64/2007) by 406 votes in the defence of Mr. Choudhury. The only Congressman who voted against this important House Resolution was Ron Paul.

But, Bangladesh did not show any respect to this bipartisan resolution of the United States Congress.

Bangladesh authorities brought sedition, treason and blasphemy charges against Mr. Choudhury and falsely branded him as a Mossad agent.

Bangladesh considers Israel as an enemy state and does not recognize the existence of the Jewish State.

On January 9, 2014, the Metropolitan Session Judge in Dhaka, Mohammed Johurul Hoque convicted Mr. Choudhury under Section 505/A (treason) and 295/A (blasphemy) of the Bangladesh Penal Code and handed him seven year's rigorous imprisonment in the treason charge and two years in the blasphemy charge. Both the convictions would run concurrently.

Although on October 1, 2017, Mr. Choudhury's conviction period ended, the authorities in Bangladesh still are holding him in prison violating country's constitutional provisions. Mr. Choudhury also is denied medical treatment or health checkups in the prison.

The precious life of this extremely courageous journalist and peace activist can only be saved if President Donald Trump, and particularly Vice President Mike Pence and ambassador Nikki Haley kindly will take up this important issue.