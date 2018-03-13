WordDigest: 5 Lessons From Amnon's Act

“No, my brother, do not force me, for no such thing should be done in Israel. Do not do this disgraceful thing! And I, where could I take my shame? And as for you, you would be like one of the fools in Israel. Now therefore, please speak to the king; for he will not withhold me from you.”

However, he would not heed her voice; and being stronger than she, he forced her and lay with her. Then Amnon hated her exceedingly, so that the hatred with which he hated her was greater than the love with which he had loved her. And Amnon said to her, “Arise, be gone!”

[2 Samuel 13:12-15] NKJV

David had many children. Absalom, Tamar, Amnon and others were half siblings (Same father but different mothers)

Amnon had a deep affection for her half sister , Tamar.

He couldn't control his feelings for her half sister.

Subsequently he tricked his sister to cook and served him in his room.

There he forced himself on her.

Immediately after the incest he hated his half sister greater than the love he had for her.

Today, we take decisions that later haunt us .

Some lessons from Amnon's act.

1. Our minds shouldn't think evil

2. Weigh the pros and cons of every thought

3. Don't be lustful

4. Pray for the spirit of self -control

5. Think about the consequences of our acts before taking a decision.

Prayer

O God guide us to your own path in Jesus' name, Amen

