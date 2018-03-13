Kibi School For The Deaf Worried Over Unpaid Gov't Subvention

Authorities of Kibi School for the Deaf say they have received no government subvention for the past three months.

Assistant Headmistress, Vincentia Asem, laments the situation is taking a toll on teaching and learning.

Kibi School for the Deaf began the current academic year about six weeks ago, but it is yet to receive grant remittance from the government.

State support is the school’s main source of funding in addition to charity donations.

School authorities reveal they have had to credit foodstuffs from local farmers to feed students.

Madam Asem said the situation puts the school’s “management in a tight corner.

The school’s problems do not end there. A lack of sickbay and ICT laboratory are other challenges.

Madam Asem and her Housemaster, Donald Wall, throw more light on the situation.

“Most of the inmates are not healthy, on the average we rush more than five students to the hospital every week this takes a toll on the inmates' health and also interrupts teaching and learning.”

Housemaster Donald Wall is pleading with authorities to establish a sickbay facility on campus to serve as the first point of call when there is a health-related problem.

Madam Asem also wants the government to upgrade the ICT lab to improve the inmate’s interest in ICT.

Meanwhile, the International Students Association at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reached out to the school with food supplies.

President of the Association, Obi Kenne led some delegates to donate some groceries and toiletries to the inmates.

“We the international students of KNUST want to show love to these inmates and moreover bring to light the pressing issues of hurdling efficient teaching and learning. We pray these challenges outlined by the school’s management would receive necessary attention by authorities,” he said.