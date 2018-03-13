Guinness Ghana Awarded For Prompt Payment Of Electricity Bills

Guinness Ghana Breweries Ghana Limited (GGBL), has been recognised by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with an award for its compliance and timely settlement of electricity bills across its Kumasi and Accra production sites.

The presentation forms part of ECG’s 50th-anniversary celebrations to recognise and celebrate compliant businesses who settle their electricity bills on time.

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director of GGBL receiving the award said the award is a testament to the company's commitment to be consistently compliant in our everyday operations.

"We are happy to be acknowledged by both the Ashanti South Business Unit and Accra West Divisions of ECG,” he said.

Making the presentation, Eric Asante, Principal Public Relations Officer from ECG encouraged all businesses and households to honour their electricity bills promptly to enable the company to provide improved services and uninterrupted power supply to Ghanaians.

Saeed Abdul-Muumen, Engineering and Asset Care Manager, Kaase Brewery also added “As a leading manufacturer in Ghana, GGBL consumes a significant amount of energy. We have however instituted a number of initiatives to ensure our business, as well as employees, are consciously making prudent decisions to reduce our energy usage to guarantee the long-term supply of power in Ghana”.

Guinness Ghana is among the leading total beverage business in the country and a subsidiary of Diageo PLC.

GGBL has operated in Ghana for over 57years producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and its ambition is to be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana. â€‹