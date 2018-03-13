AWA Renews Commitment To Safe Flights

Domestic airline company, Africa World Airlines (AWA), is assuring its customers of their continuous safety on the company's flights.

The assurance comes on the back of an incident it witnessed on one of its aircrafts on a flight to Kumasi on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

A statement from AWA and copied to Citi Business News attributed the incident to a bird strike which affected the aircraft's engine temporarily.

According to AWA, the engine has since been declared as serviceable as the aircraft has also carried passengers back to Accra devoid of any mishap.

Read the full statement from AWA below;

