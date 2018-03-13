Security Man Killed In Another Fuel Station Robbery

A 43-year old security guard has been killed after some suspected robbers invaded a Goil Fuel Station at Maaban near Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

Kwaku Abora was found dead on a mat on top of the first floor of the Fuel Station building under construction after the robbery incident on Saturday, 10th March 2018.

His hands and legs were tied with rags and some stuck in his mouth.

Manager of the Fuel Station, Osei Antwi, narrating the incident to Citi News explained that the incident happened amidst heavy rains when the lights were off.

He said the suspects used a wooden ladder to climb onto where the security guard was sleeping and tied him up.

He further explained that the assailants disconnected the Solar panel that was supplying power to the facility and broke into the offices.

He added that they reconnected power to the facility by using a generator set in one of the offices.

The manager indicated that the suspects broke two metal safes with concrete around them and emptied the cash in them.

Mr. Antwi told Citi News that the suspects made away with an estimated amount of 50,000 Ghana Cedis.

“Since the incident happened, I feel so uncomfortable coming to work. I feel so insecure. The security here is not encouraging. Though the police patrols along this stretch, it is not effective. Even the patrol vehicle they use is not in a good shape. Something must be done about our security”.

The suspects took away the CCTV recording gadgets after they ransacked the Manager's office.

They also took away an SB shot gun belonging to the security guard.

The deceased's wife, Ataa Mary, wants the police to arrest the perpetrators and punish them severely.

“I fainted when I heard the news about my husband's death. I am appealing to the Police to arrest the persons behind this dastardly act and let the law deal with them. My worry is how to raise the three children my husband left behind,” she sobbed.

The body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue.

Meanwhile, the Suame Divisional Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying they have begun investigations into it.