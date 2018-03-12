Fraudster Targets Senior Police Officers

A fraudster on the loose is using the name of the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu to defraud senior police officers, the Ghana Police Service has revealed.

The fraudster promises his victims the chance of being selected to serve in a UN peacekeeping mission, ACP David Eklu, Director General of Police Public Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

“The Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service wishes to alert the public about a fraudster who has been misrepresenting the office of the Inspector-General of Police to make calls to unsuspecting members of the public, namely high placed officers about selection of Police officers for UN Peacekeeping Mission among others.”

The fraudster usually demands money from his victims under the “fraudulent authority of the office of the IGP,” the police statement added.

The general public has therefore been warned that such calls purporting to be coming from the office of the IGP are 'totally false”

“Whilst investigations are ongoing to arrest the perpetrator, members of the public should report any such calls to the nearest Police Station,” the police appealed.

-3news