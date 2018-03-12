400 Young People Receive Mentoring On DBA’s BRAVEHEART Event

The annual kids’ empowerment programme, BRAVEHEART, organised by Dream Believe Achieve Foundation (DBA), in collaboration with Vodafone Ghana Foundation, has recorded yet another huge success, bringing together close to 400 young people and over 35 professionals from different organisations, who volunteered to spend time to inspire the kids through targeted learning and fun activities.

The event, which took place last Saturday at the premises of Perez Chapel International in Dzorwulu attracted young people between the ages of 7 – 18 years. Participants were put into two major groups; those below the age of 12 in one group and those above 13 in another. The volunteers (with different expertise) interacted with the two groups through targeted presentations.

With the objective of nurturing confidence and raising responsible young leaders, topics were carefully selected to challenge the thinking of the kids and to inspire them for greatness. Presentation topics included Integrity and Responsible Leadership, Time Management, Personal Grooming, and Mindset for Greatness. Abigail Ashley, Author of Behind My Smiles and Founder of the Abigail Ashley Foundation also spent some time to educate the kids on the need to take care of their kidneys and health in general.

The Vodafone Foundation also had a session to introduce the kids to Vodafone Instant School, a digital learning platform with relevant materials for students of all ages. Rhodaline Dzade of the Foundation guided the kids to access the platform and highlighted some of the useful resources they can get from there. The platform, which is accessible for free on the Vodafone network is one of the innovative products of Vodafone aimed at supporting learning and teaching in Ghana.

Brooke Nuwati Anison, Founder of DBA expressed gratitude for the success of the event. “We continue to grow year after year, not only in numbers but more importantly in quality. This is our 4th annual event at Perez. We are most grateful to our partners Vodafone Ghana Foundation, GNPC, Promasidor Ghana Ltd. Nokaana Solutions, Cropmac, AJ77 Beauty Salon, Perez Chapel, Int. as well as our media partners: Business & Financial Times and UTV” she said.

She also thanked the volunteers and individuals who come on board every year to support the initiative.

The day was also packed with entertainment and fun activities including dancing competitions, musical chairs etc. while the play area had bouncing castles and trampolines for the younger kids.

DBA has plans to take its flagship mentoring project BRAVEHEART to many other parts of the country this year, starting very soon with the Village of Hope in the Central Region.