‘Ghana 61years on, Women Too Dey Inside’- Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba said the involvement of women in all sectors of the economy has contributed to the growth and development of this country since independence.

She indicated that the role of women cannot be overemphasized given the fact that most women who rub shoulders with men in top positions such as CEO’s, MDs, Directors as well as successful entrepreneurs are worthy of praises for their great achievements.

The sector minister said this gives credence to the reason why women must be respected as a partners and agents of change and development rather than limiting them to the child-bearing chair.

The sector Minister said this at a ceremony to mark the International Women’s Day held at the Independent Square in Accra.

She said, the global event was another special day which allowed society reflects on how women were nurtured and their potential for national development.

Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba urged women to uphold their dignity and pride as women and not be allowed to be intimated and suppressed by their male counterparts for any reason.

The global theme for the commemoration is “Women Too: Press on to Progress as Game Changers," while the national theme is “Time is now: Rural and Urban activists Transforming Women's lives".

International Women’s Day is aimed towards awareness creation on gender equality, through a series of activities, and the need to refocus attention on institutional and socio-cultural barriers that prevent women from enjoying adequate standard of living.

She underscored the importance of Women's movement against harassment, especially in the workplace, in many parts of the world today, adding that similar movements were challenging the unequal status of women in countries in Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, and even the ultra-conservative countries of the Middle East.

