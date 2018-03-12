Tema General Hospital Receives Health Monitor From Women's World Banking

Women’s World Banking Ghana (WWBG) has donated a patients’ health monitor to the Tema General Hospital.

The health detector machine worth È»12,000, is to be used to screen patients for diseases and measure their medical condition with clinical accuracy.

Presenting the device to the Hospital as part of the celebrations of the International Women’s Day, the Chief Executive Officer of Women’s World Banking Ghana, Charlotte Lily Baidoo, said the gesture is a way of appreciating the contribution of their customers particularly women, towards the growth of the bank which had been operating within the Tema area over the past two decades.

Madam Baidoo was hopeful that the device would be used more in examining the health conditions of women who visit the facility.

In response to the gesture, the Medical Director of Tema General Hospital, Dr. Kwabena Adusei Opoku urged various institutions to emulate the gesture of the Women's World Banking Ghana of helping to improve healthcare delivery to women.

WWBG is an affiliate of the Women’s World Banking global organization that has a network of microfinance institutions and banks that work to help low-income entrepreneurs around the world.

The bank, apart from its various products, provides services tailored to the banking needs of their clients.