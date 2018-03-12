Nana Addo Hates Witch-Hunting’ - YEA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Kodua, has said he will lose his job if he decides to mistreat certain people who work with the agency.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo strongly abhors political witch-hunting and sabotage, as he (president) sees Ghanaians as one people with a common destiny.

He stated categorically that no worker of YEA would be sacked because of his/her political, ethnic and religious or any background, stressing that the YEA programme is meant to benefit every citizen of the country.

“I cannot discriminate against anybody on political lines or any other means so far as I occupy the YEA CEO seat. If I decide to do that, President Akufo-Addo, who has appointed me into his administration, will not hesitate to sack me.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is a patriotic citizen who sees Ghanaians as one people, who deserve equal working opportunities without any political influence so if I decide to act contrary to his beliefs, he will sack me,” Mr Kodua said on UTV.

He pointed out that his management's decision to introduce competitive tendering in selecting the suitable company to manage the sanitation module of the YEA has nothing to do with politics or witch-hunting.

Mr Kodua stated that thorough checks done by his outfit had revealed that the sanitation module of YEA did not have a clear document covering it from 2013 to 2016, which resulted in challenges.

He said the lack of proper documentations had adverse consequence on the way the sanitation module operated, as the workers were not properly paid, among other challenges such as poor data.

Mr Kodua explained that the current YEA board has, therefore, called for a review of the module, with the aim of positively improving the sanitation component.

He added that the review seeks to ensure proper data of workers enrolled into the module, better contractual terms with the service providers and also improve the mode of payment of the workers enrolled into the module.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi