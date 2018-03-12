Daily Guide Sets Up TV Station

Western Group, publisher of the DAILY GUIDE newspaper, last week entered the television space by launching its own TV channel amply named DGN (DAILY GUIDE Network).

The channel, a collaborative effort of the newspaper and her sister media company – BBnZ Live – is a Free-to-Air channel with national coverage and forms part of the group's media expansion project.

When asked about this new endeavour, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Western Group, Kwame Blay, stated, “We are all extremely excited and optimistic about the addition of TV to our network and look forward to expanding even further. DGN will be broadcast nationally, and soon go beyond Ghana’s borders via satellite. The channel will be committed to broadcasting at an internationally competitive standard, with both local and foreign content, especially focused on giving our young indigenous content creators a platform to reach a wider audience.”

Alvin Bekoe, a Director of Western Group and Creative Director of content on the channel, stated that DGN hopes to show that a local channel can compete with its foreign counterparts and even surpass them.

“Content creation has changed in this era and given so many young people the ability to generate their own TV shows and instant content and share same via all the new mediums available. TV stations like ours therefore, have to embrace young creators and the new type of programmes people want to watch, whilst maintaining a high standard.”

Despite the channel being in its infancy, DGN is already making waves with scores of viewers already commenting on the quality of the images and content being broadcast so far.