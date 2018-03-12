Let’s Liberate Ourselves From Partisan Politics - Samia Nkrumah

Samia Yaba Nkrumah, daughter of Kwame Nkrumah has called on Ghanaians to liberate themselves from partisan politics which has not benefited the nation.

The former Member of Parliament who made an appearance on After Hours with Mikki Ose Berko on TV3 also argued that Nkrumah’s exit was much more of a loss to Ghanaians than to her father.

She told host Mikki Ose Berko: “I think we ought to have to sometimes liberate ourselves from this party politics. Sometimes you can go beyond it. You want to achieve a certain aim, you want a certain vision, you want certain policies, you want certain direction for your country; you can have it in different ways. It doesn’t necessarily have to be through party A, B or C. What is important I think is the people, popular determination must be felt.”

Samia was also of the view that no political party in Ghana can live up to the expectations or promises of its campaign until there is a serious change in policies.

She also encouraged Ghanaians to take a serious look at the 7-year development plan of 1963.

Check out the full interview below:

