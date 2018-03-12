Two Remanded For Stealing

The Winneba Magistrate's Court has remanded two suspected criminals into prison custody for conspiring to commit crime and stealing contrary to Section 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offence Act 1960 (Act 29/60).

The plea of Akwesi Amoako, aged 38, a driver who lives at Darkuma and Emmanuel Arkoh, 34, an auto mechanic at Kasoa, were not taken.

The Court, presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba-Kufour, remanded them to enable the police to conduct further investigations. They are to re-appear on March 16, 2018.

Prosecuting, Detective Police Inspector Bernice Yie told the Court that the complainant was a businessman who owned an electronic shop at Winneba Junction.

She said on February 26, 2018, Amoako, Arkoh and four others, now at large, broke into the complainant's shop and stole five boxes of television sets, including three flat screens, one electric generator, a satellite finder, three amplifiers and unspecified number of decoders.

Prosecution said they loaded them into a Sprinter Bus with registration Number GX 3449-16 and a Nissan Almira Taxi with registration number VR 449-12 and drove towards Accra.

A taxi driver who was working around Winneba Junction saw the items in the vehicles and, on suspicion of the accused persons, chased them and alerted some policemen on snap check duty at Gomoa Potsin Junction, who accompanied him to apprehend the suspects.

Prosecution said when the accused persons saw the taxi driver with the policemen they abandoned the two vehicles and fled through the bush.

She said in the course of investigations, Amoako and Arkoh were arrested and they denied having committed such a crime but the evidence adduced far linked them to the offence.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, ASP/REV John Agbemabiese, the Crime officer of Effutu Municipal Police Command, advised car owners to check the criminal records and backgrounds of individuals before entrusting their cars into their care.

He said drivers should also avoid giving their vehicles to spare drivers because most of the times vehicles used for criminal activities were driven by spare drivers.