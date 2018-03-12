African Women Challenged To Push For Progress

African women have been urged to remain consistent in their quest to achieving equality. The call was made at the Yale Leadership Forum which was organised by the Yale University, as a platform for women to network with women in government.

The forum saw women from the Yale African Women leaders program which serves as a network for African women in position especially in governmental positions.

The panel consisted of women holding governmental positions including former Minister of Education (Ghana), Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang; former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (Ghana), Nana Oye Lithur; former Minister for Agriculture (Uganda), Victoria Sekitoleko; former Minister for Education (Nigeria), Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili; former Member of Parliament (Morocco), Nouzha Skalli and former Minister for Gender and Development (Liberia), Julia Duncan Cassel.

Participants at the forum got the chance to pose questions to the panellist on issues relating to women development.

A key area all six panellists stressed on was the need for women to remain consistent in pushing for their goals.

"The secret in achieving your goals is to remain consistent. Staying true to what you believe in. Never compromise on your beliefs and values. Consistency will set you apart and keep you focused on your goal,’’ said Obiageli Ezekwesili.

The panellist also acknowledged that mentorship is key in the journey of accomplishing goals.

Victoria Sekitoleko entreated women to aspire to achieve even more than women they look up to.

"You must appreciate the roles of other women; women who have attained what you want to attain and more. Get closer to them. Learn from them. Let them guide you. Even if all the time they have for you in a day is just five minutes, make good use of it," she said

Speaking to Joy News President of Yale University, Peter Saloveya expressed optimism over efforts being made worldwide in creating the enabling environment for women to grow.

"Here in Africa, women have the same challenges like other women across the world. Forums like these create the enabling environment for women to learn from each other and that is a step in the right direction,’’ he said.

The forum which forms part of the Yale University's president's six-day visit to Ghana will be followed by a Town Hall on Strengthening the Education Sector which will be held on Tuesday, March 13.