Can Bangladesh Feed The Rohingya Muslims On Its Own?

During the UN General Assembly, when Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in New York City, thousands of Rohingya Muslims were entering Bangladesh from Myanmar escaping atrocities of the Burmese military. As the issue had already caught attention of the global media by that time, a reporter of the Reuters news agency asked the Bangladesh PM, her opinion on this matter. Sheikh Hasina said, as she has been feeding 170 million people in Bangladesh, she also can feed the Rohingya refugees; no matter whether the number is five hundred or five hundred thousand.

Now, over seven hundred thousand Rohingya Muslims already are sheltered in Bangladesh. This influx began in August last year and the government through the United Nations are seeking donations of US$ 950 million from the international community to meet the demand of food and other basic needs of these unfortunate Muslim refugees for next 10 months.

Although a joint working group has already been constituted with members from Bangladesh and Myanmar side, there is strong pessimism in the minds of everyone about the sincerity of Myanmar in taking back their own citizen from Bangladesh by ensuring them due rights and protection as per recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission. For this particular reason, Bangladesh is going to allocate fund for the Rohingya Muslim refugees from its next fiscal year budget beginning from June 2018. Bangladeshi finance minister AMA Muhit had already hinted this while talking to the media. The minister too is pessimistic on Myanmar's sincerity.

Sheikh Hasina already is known to her people as a finest human being. She inherits the qualities of her father, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who also was a man with a heart of gold. He treated the people of Bangladesh as his own child. That is why, the Bangabandhu will remain as one of the most glorious leaders in the history of the world. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina too has the heart of gold.

During past nine years, she has transformed Bangladesh into a prospering nation from the status of a corruption-plagued under developed country.

It is Sheikh Hasina, who is implementing a multi billion dollar Padma Bridge project in Bangladesh defying wrong obstacles created by the World Bank as well as some conspirators like Nobel Prize laureate Prof. Mohammad Yunus and Mahfuz Anam, editor of Dhaka's leading English language newspaper, The Daily Star. When World Bank refused to provide fundings to this important project, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Bangabandhu decided to implement it on country's own resources.

Sheikh Hasina is compared to China's great leader Xi Jinping by many analysts. They opine, for the sake of continuation of the speedy journey of a prosperous Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina must remain in power at least for next two consecutive terms. As Bangladesh is scheduled to hold the next general election in December 2018, political critics are saying, this process of continuation, which is essential for Bangladesh, may be hampered because of limitless corruption of those influential figures surrounding the Prime Minister. Even the Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique is known as one of the godfathers of a band of corrupts and culprits in Bangladesh.

Insiders of the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League say, people like Tarique Siddique are the black sheep within Sheikh Hasina's inner circles, similarly as Giasuddin Mamun and the infamous Hawa Bhaban of the era of the previous government which ruled Bangladesh from 2001 to 2006.