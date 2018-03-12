Nana Addo Has Giving Us A Real Independence After 1957

What is independence when you lack the necessary changes that will make your life a meaningful one. *His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo* has brought the necessary changes that befits citizens that have gained independence. Real independence is when you are able to overcome your daily needs and is proud to be part of that change.

I vividly remember when Nana Addo was touring the country and promising Ghanaians of what he has in stock for us. Many were those who doubted his credibility. Now you and l are witnesses to the good news so far.

1. He promised to restore nursing training allowances and he has delivered it.

2. He promised Ghanaians of Free SHS and he has delivered it.

3. He promised to end Dumsor Dumsor and he has delivered it.

4. He promised Ghanaians of restoring Teacher trainee allowance and he has delivered it.

5. He promised Ghanaians to abolish obnoxious taxes and he has delivered it.

6. He promised Ghanaians he will deal with corruption and true to his word he has appointed an independent Special Prosecutor to deal with all manner of curropt practices.

7. He promised Ghanaians he was going to stabilise the economy and and truely inflation has dropped to about 10.3% with interest rate decreasing continuously and the cedi to the foreign currencies fairly stable.

8. He promised to digitize Ghana and has done just that.Eg. the introduction of the GPS address system and the paperless Port System.

9. He promised to lift up the dignity and respect of the international community on Ghana and it is now a clear manifestation that Ghana is recognized and highly respected in the whole world under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

10. He promised to restore book and research allowances of public universities and he has delivered it.

11. He promised to restore the National insurance scheme and he has done just that.

12. He promised he was going to improve education at the basic level and he has fulfilled that promise by increasing capitation grant from GH 4.50p per child to GH9.00 per child.

13. He promised good education and again, at the Basic schools he has absorbed all the registration fees of final year JHS students. This, he has delivered it.

14. Still at the Basic schools, School feeding has increased to cover many deprived areas.

15. He promised employment opportunities and as we read, thousands of teachers and nurses who had been left sitting in the house for almost 6 years now have all been employed. The NYEP is also enrolling more modules to absorb the youth.

16. He promised to revamp Agriculture that was growing into the negatives under President Mahama is now souring beyond imaginations due to the introduction of Planting for Food and Jobs Programme. Again, he has delivered it.

17. He promised Ghanaians of One District one Factory policy and it is favourably on course.

18. He promised Ghanaians to fight the Galamsey menace that is destroying our arable lands and water bodies and he has delivered it.

19.Nana Addo promised Ghanaians he will get Ghana beyond aid and he is on course. This has led the international communities ready to partner Ghana instead of always going cup-in-hand begging for aid like what the previous government was doing.

20. Lastly, he promised to reduce electricity tariffs drastically to cushion Ghanaians to reduce the stress that Ghanaians have to go through in paying the astronomical increase of 59% increase slammed on us by the NDC government. He has done it by reducing the tariffs between 10%-30%.

This is unprecedented and has not happened in our history before. If Ghanaians have been blessed with such a reduction why won't we jubilate? Is this not true independence?.

Ghanaians were in a tyrannical rule under President John Mahama and his NDC cohorts. Electricity tariffs were increased yet Dumsor did not stop.

We Ghanaians who can see what Nana Addo and his team have done are mostly grateful to him and the NPP for choosing such a great leader for us.

I implore Ghanaians to pray for NANA ADDO and his government because the best is yet to come.

Thank you.

*Dr. APC's Desk*

*0209638282*