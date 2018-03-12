Nelson-Festo: Unveiling The Dreams Of Nelson Owusu Ansah, Incoming ARYO

The victories we have had as a political party both in 2000,2004 and 2016 elections cannot be told without mentioning the unrelenting

Perseverance, dedication and commitment of TESCON and it's involvements. Considering it's enviable contributions to the growth and sustenance of the NPP, it is time to restructure and place more emphasis on this intellectual wing of our party and tap the best out of it to help maintain our stay in political power. As a regional Youth Organizer hopeful, I believe the *expansion, restructuring, resourcing, empowering and streamlining* the activities of TESCON shall bring the best out of this wing of our party. I have planned and projected the following; a means of *REBRANDING AND SOLIDIFYING TESCON* in Ashanti.

🇳🇱Establishing TESCON in all accredited tertiary institutions in Ashanti in my first year in office as ARYO.

🇳🇱Integrating TESCON members into mainstream party after school. The objective is to bridge the gap between student politics and mainstream party activities.

🇳🇱Establishing an EXIT PLAN for TESCON members after school. This can be achieved through collecting accurate data for all TESCON members in every institution in Ashanti region, where the data will be used to facilitate national Service Placement, finding job opportunities and creating other opportunities for all TESCON members.

Fellow patriots, these are things I have started as Deputy Regional Youth Organizer in Ashanti.

The dreams are not limited to these ones above. To me, let's not focus much on the start but rather the end, the end of power! A vote for NELSON OWUSU ANSAH means, putting the NPP first.

PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR MORE DREAMS.

NELSON-FESTO is a way of unveiling the dreams and plans of our incoming ARYO.

EMPOWERED BY: #TEAM NOA.