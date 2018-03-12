Kyebi: Police Investigates Mysterious Disappearance Of Baby

Police in Kyebi in the Eastern Region are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a 1-year-old baby last Monday from Kyebi New Town.

Citi News sources within the township say mothers are panic-stricken as they worry their babies might soon go missing.

Although unofficial reports say about six babies have so far mysteriously disappeared in the area, official police accounts reports of one baby.

The Kyebi Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Emmanuel Issaka, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said the police have so far exhausted all their leads in the investigations.

He added that “the mother left the children who are twins under the care of her husband's senior sister, a 66-year old woman, and went to the Suhum market. Upon her return, she called out the children and the senior one came, but they were looking for the junior one and he was nowhere to be found. The mother left for the market around 11 o'clock and returned at about 3 o'clock. The child was detected missing about 3.30pm,” he said.

DSP Issaka added that “So far, we haven't gotten any leads yet, We've gotten some media houses to put it out there immediately.”

The incident of missing children, although not new in Ghana rarely occurs.

In 2014, a major case of a missing baby was reported in the Ashanti Region, involving one Suweiba Abdul Moomen whose baby mysteriously disappeared at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

After a long back and forth and inconsistencies in reports by authorities, Suweiba gave up the matter, and had another child 3 years later.