NGO Calls For Measures To Curb Open Defecation And Poor Sanitation In Ada West

The CEO of Global Media Foundation, Raphael Godlove Ahenu is calling on the Ada West District Assembly and other key stakeholders especially traditional and religious leaders in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra region to put in place pragmatic measures to help curb poor sanitation and open defecation in the district.

The current situation, he noted posed the greatest danger to human health, particularly for the most vulnerable, including pregnant women and children.

“It is embarrassing and irritating to see people defecating openly and polyethene bags hovering everywhere in Sege, the District Capital of Ada West and authorities sitting down unconcerned taking no action.” Mr. Ahenu lamented.

According to him, achieving universal access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation by 2030, requires adequate investment in sanitation infrastructure, provide improved sanitation facilities, and encourage hygiene at the community level.

Protecting and restoring water-related ecosystems such as wetlands and rivers is essential if the district is to mitigate impact of poor sanitation and open defecation on its people, he said.

Mr Ahenu was speaking to the media after his out-carryout community assessment on sanitation in the Ada West District to help develop project to tackle poor sanitation and open defecation in the district.

He called for attitudinal and behavioral changes among the citizens whilst stressing the need for strict enforcement of building regulations to ensure that every household is forced to have toilet facilities.

The CEO noted that an Open Defecation free in Ada West is possible if landlords would build toilet facilities in the homes

He also called for sustainable sanitation infrastructure in the district to help deal with open defecation and poor sanitation.

Mr Ahenu said Ghana had been ranked second after Sudan in Africa for open defecation, with over five million Ghanaians not having access to any toilet facility

The poor sanitation, he revealed cost Ghana $79million every year, adding that the country has been performing poorly with sanitation coverage of only 15 percent, making the practice of open defecation a key sanitation challenge because people do not have access to key basic facilities.

The CEO said creating Ministry for Sanitation is not panacea to end the numerous sanitation challenges facing the country if government fails to invest heavily in sanitation infrastructure.

He added that the current government investment in sanitation is nothing to write home about, saying if this should continuous it will take Ghana more than 200 year to solve the country’s sanitation problems.