Water Shortage Hits Ridge Hospital

Ghhealthonline.com can confirm that, acute water shortage has hit the Greater Accra Regional Hospital popularly known as the Ridge Hospital.

The shortage is not only frustrating the staff of the hospital, but patients seeking healthcare.

A visit by Ghhealthonline.com to the imposing facility revealed that, patients have resorted to the use of pure and bottle water to bath, and to also use for other activities.

The famous "Yellow Gallons" are also rearing its ugly head, as some relatives whose patients are receiving treatment are procuring them to get water outside the hospital.

A frustrated relative of a patient told Ghhealthonline.com that, water stopped coming to the hospital for almost a week now and there is no hope in sight as to when it will come.

"I have to buy sachet water to bath my patient at the hospital and that comes at a cost", the relative said.

The relative has therefore appealed to the management of the hospital to quickly fix the problem, as it is causing disaffection between the staff and admitted patients of the hospital.

All attempts made by Ghhealthonline.com to speak to official of the hospital on the issue proved futile. Stay tuned.