Demonizing A Real Hero Is A Grave Offense

An extremely defamatory, false and misleading write up titled 'A joint conspiracy of Raw-Mossad nexus against Bangladesh' appeared in several newspapers and news portals against BangladeshI journalist and nnewspaper editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. This trash is written by one M M Hassan, who most possibly either is aassociated with Hamas, Iran or some of the extremely corrupt ruling elites iin Bangladesh.

Character assassination of any individual who does not bow to the evil forces of radical Islam and or the corrupt ruling elites, are nothing new. But this propaganda against Mr. Choudhury, which negan since 2012 clearly is the joint work of a team of radical Islamic groups in the world and some extremely corrupt and terribly powerful ruling elites in Bangladesh.

The mentioned write up possibly was created and circulated by the Palestinian terrorists and their counterpart in Bangladesh, Maj Gen (Rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advosor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; and his trusted cohort Col (Rtd) Shahid Uddin Khan. Tarique Siddique also is paternal uncle of British Labor Party MP Tulip Soddiq.

Before I address the defamatory write up by M M Hassan, first of all I need to give some related information on the conspirators behind this nasty attempt of character assassination.

Tarique Siddiqie's wife, daughter alongwith Shahid Uddin Khan and his wife Farzana Anjum are running a company named Prochchaya Limited. This company was a part of a fraudulent MLM company named Destiny Limited. Through Destiny Limited, Tarique Siddiqie's family company Prochchaya Limited cheated millions of people in Bangladesh - grabbeb hundreds and millions of dollars, and smuggled the looted amount illegally outside Bangladesh.

Moreover, Tarique Siddique and Shahid Uddin Khan forcibly grabbed a Malaysian-owned power generation plant named Westmond Power Company in Bangladesh in 2009.

Tarique Ahmed Siddique is controlling Bangladesh's security and intelligence agencies and Shahid Uddin Khan is playing the role of his proxy. They have hands behind forced disappeares and secret killings in Bangladesh. Everyone in Bangladesh are aware of these facts but no one dares speaking out against these band of ruling culprits.

Why Mr. Choudhury is in jail? Now lwt me give reply to this question. His main crimes are, since 2002, he has been vigorously confronting radical Islam; denouncing antisemitism and holocaust denials; defending Israel and advocating interfaith harmony. Bangladesh considers Israel as enemy state and is one of the strongest allies of the Palestinian people. Moreover, Bangladesh maintains preservation in letting people speak against Hitler's holocaust and antisemitism.

But, the main reason which turned extremely powerful figures like Tarique Siddique or his cohort Shahid Khan annoyed on Mr. Choudhury is, during 2011-2012, Mr. Choudhury's newspaper Weekly Blitz published a number of investigative reports exposing the corruption and fraud of Destiny Limited, as well as mysterious murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi. Tarique Siddique and Shahid Khan also became furious on Mr. Choudhury for exposing their illegal grabbinh of Westmond Power Company. Initially Tarique Siddique planned to get Mr. Choudhuru murdered through his gang of criminals and security agenciex. But later he changed the plan and got a false case lodged against Mr. Choudhury by an US immigrant named Sajjad Hussain.

The case was secretly filed with a police station in Dhaka and Mr. Choudhury was picked uo by the cops at 1:30 am on November 8, 2012 from his residence. On the following morning, when Mr. Choudhury was being taken into the court, the police car was intercepted on the way by an officer of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Mr. Choudhury was taken to RAB-1 head quarters. Tarique Soddique's cohort Shahid Uddin Khan had already given instructions to the Commanding Officer of RAB-1 to get Mr. Choudhury either disappeared or killed secretly. This dangerous plot was intercelted by the home minister and Mr. Choudhury was sent to the court. The magistrate already was instructed by Shahid Uddin Khan not to grant bail. So, the court sent Mr. Choudhury to jail instead of granting bail.

Since then, Shahid Uddin Khan has been exerting undue influence on the courts under the direct blessings of Tarique Ahmec Siddiqie. Due to such pressures, the court had no alternative than convicting Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury on January 9, 2014 in a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case. Later in 2015 (February) another court also convicted him in the false case filled by Sajjad Hussain. In the both cases, the courts had no choice or alternatives than following the dictations of Tarique Ahmed Siddique's business associate and cohort Shahid Uddin Khan.

Although Mr. Choudjury has already served the entire period of the rigorous imprisonment on October 1, 2017, he still is held in prison violating the counstitutional provisions of Bangladesh. A judge in the District Court has been illegally instructing Mr. Choudhury's release at the instructions of Shahid Uddin Khan since October 2017 while the prison bosses are also compelled in listening to illegal instructions of Tarique Ahmed Siddiqie and Shahid Uddin Khan.

Bangladesh currently is under a brute dictatorship where there is no rule of law, independence of judiciary, freedom of press etc.The country has gone into the grips of looters, who belong to the club of mighty ruling elites.