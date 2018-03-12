Future Hope Of NDC Is The Grassroots People Not Sam Pee Yalley's Professionals Forum

The Author

All glories to the grassroots disciples of the great National Democratic Congress [NDC]. I remember when I was young, I always felt like after the Founding Father of the party Fit.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and his closest allies of the PNDC/NDC leave their body; I wonder who’s going to keep it going. If we are really planning for the next 50 years of our party then it must not take Functional Executives Committee [NEC] more than 24 hours to distance the NDC from the so called Professionals Forum emerging from the party to overestimate the potency of the party structures—according to their President the group main functions is to coordinate and oversee development of manifesto so I ask what is the significance of the Head of Research and Development who coordinates with party executives across the country?

The ugliest part is, it requirements suggests a person with high university degrees, but according to NDC constitution Article 7-[C] clearly state that, THE party must ensure the attainment of equality and fraternity of all men and women under the law without regard to ethnicity, race religious belief, ideology, culture, social, education qualification or social status, and that without such education a person cannot be part of the Professional Forum is against the party constitution, discriminating, Flat ridiculous and outright misleading!

Great leaders like Lord Jesus Christ, Prophet Mohammed etc al… don’t have degrees but hugely successful leaders. To claim that only university degrees are essential for a leader is to imply that our ancestors and glorious kings who did not have such degrees were all unqualified to lead. Only those who act in the mode of passion will make such laughable propositions. Most people are brought up to believe that going to school, getting good grades, getting good white color jobs are the steps you need to take to become a great leader but is ‘mayaa’… Today, a good education and gainful employment are merely the status quo--these qualifications are no longer a proven formula for success. Education certainly has its place, and it isn’t completely without merit, but it also isn’t necessary all of the time especially in political organization where figures matters most.

The negative impact of Professional Forum Requirement is truly worrisome. We must create a space for our grassroots—they are the flowers of the party and they’re going to shape the party. If we want to guarantee the future vibrancy of the NDC then we need to merge the Professionals with the innovative grassroots members such as the mankola women, farmers, trotro drivers, carpenters, motor riders etc... When you merge that personality with the grassroots with solid principles of probity and accountability then you create something special. The grassroots have this natural effervescent energy, where they just want to be listen to and we have group in NDC that recognize degree holders only, it’s very hypocritical and I humbly called on the National Functional Executives [NEC] to build on Kwesi Botchwey’s committee recommendations and distance the party from the so called mushroom groups emerging over the party structures.

When you look at the grassroots of the party in action, it always gives you a sense of hope, that with all their vitality and all their energy and talents, something good will manifest or flower out of their actions in 2020 general elections. Grassroots revolutions are not about Sam Pee Yalleys Professional Forum mechanical maneuvers---it’s all about the heart.

Mr.Rawlings practically started this party with the grassroots people and with their ingenuity; they were able to establish the party in the most far outreaching and most difficult places and were able to collate election results, they are the flowers, the future hope of the NDC. We should take inspiration from the founding father and work constantly for the benefit of all men and women of our great party NDC, so that peace and prosperity prevails! By [Koku Toseafa’ NDC-Volta Regional Youth Organizer Hopeful..] 0242 988932.