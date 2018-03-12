WordDigest: Swerve it!

"Now the distressing spirit from the Lord came upon Saul as he sat in his house with his spear in his hand. And David was playing music with his hand. Then Saul sought to pin David to the wall with the spear, but he slipped away from Saul’s presence; and he drove the spear into the wall. So David fled and escaped that night."

[1 Samuel 19:8-10] NKJV

As a result of disobedience God sent an evil spirit to torment Saul.

Saul was the king of Israel then.

Nothing apart from David playing a harp could calm the nerves of King Saul anytime the tormenting spirit visit him.

Beforehand Saul persecuted David.

One day in the wake of the tormenting spirit, Saul wanted to pin David to the wall with his spear.

When he threw his spear, David swerved it.

Indeed in the name of the Lord, David swerved the weapon threw at him.

Today, may you swerve any weapon formed against your work for God, business, marriage, finances, schooling, children, friends, relatives in Jesus might name of Nazareth, Amen.

Good day.

Prayer

From today, we swerve any weapon formed against us in Jesus' name, Amen.

Whatsapp me on

+233246646694 for direct message or

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

#WordDigest