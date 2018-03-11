Christ In Me

Christ in the believer is like or compared to a car engine in a cars body. For a car to be capable of driving it needs its engine to do so, so does a person to function in the Spirit needs the Spirit of Jesus Christ in the believer. A believer can only be one with God in the SPIRIT.

John 14:17 Even the Spirit of reality, whom the world cannotreceive, because it does not behold Him or know Him; but you know Him, because He abides with you and shall be in you.

(20) In that day you will know that I am in My Father, and you in Me, and I in you.

Colossians 1:27 To whom God willed to make known what are the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory,

The day mentioned in verse 20 is the day of resurrection. On the day of resurrection the disciples were to know that the Lord was in the Father, that the disciples were in Him, and

that He was in them.

We need to see that verse 17 says that

the Spirit will be in us and that verse 20 says that the Son will be in us. Since both the Spirit and the Son are in us, tell me, how many are in us—one or two? The answer is one.

We do not have two in us. We do not have the Spirit plus the Son, nor the Son plus the Spirit. We have just one, the wonderful One who is both the Son and the Spirit.

Therefore, as we have seen, Paul says, "Now the Lord is that Spirit." As long as the Spirit is in us, the Son is in us,and as long as the Son is in us, the Spirit is in us. Now we can see that He has brought Himself into us. As He is in the

Father, so the disciples are in the Father.

Now where He is, there the disciples are also. He died to prepare the way, the standing, that we might get into God and that God might get

into us. Then by being in us and by bringing us into the Father, the Lord can build us together in the Triune God as one to be His eternal abode [dwelling place ).

