Government Has No Intention To Increase Hajj Fares This Year

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, has hinted that there would be no fare rise for potentials pilgrims for Hajj 2018.

The Veep said , despite the rise of fares by the Saudi Arabian government, the Ghana government under no circumstance will increase Hajj fares for its pilgrims.

He said this in Kumasi at the 50th Maulid anniversary celebration of the Tijanniya Movement of Ghana.

Mawlid is the observance of the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

The Vice President said the government's decision to maintain the fare was in line with the numerous promises made by the government to ensure the fragrance of the national cake disbursement.

He said dialogue with Hajj board was already in advance to ensure its enforcement and sustainability.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the NPP government is committed to ensuring the national cake extends it's tentacle to every sector of the economy thereby reducing poverty.

He explained, the government is gradually fulfilling its promises and it was incumbent upon us as Ghanaians to pray towards its achievements.

Alhaji Bawumia hoped for Problem-free Hajj this year and calls for all-inclusive prayers for smooth exercise.

Present at the occasion included, National Chief Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Nuhu Sharunutu, Hon Osei Asigbey, KMA boss, Ben Abdull ah Banda, MP Offinso North, Madam Patricia Agyei, MP Asokwa, Hon Alidu Seidu, MCE Amongst others.