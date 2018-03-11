Nana Addo To Grace 50th Anniversary Conference Of Ghanaian Engineers

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is billed to be the guest of honour at this year's Engineering Week celebration, scheduled to begin on Monday, March 19, 2018, to Friday, March 23, 2018.

The week-long celebration is under the theme: GhIE @ 50: Engineering Ghana’s Sustainable Development.

President of Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid said she was excited that the annual Engineering Week Conference coincides with the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Institution.

"It, therefore, makes this year’s Engineering week a special occasion for all Engineers in the country; and, we look forward to seeing all Engineers actively participating in the week-long engineering week, which is scheduled to have a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, 20th March 2018 at the ISGC, Teiman, Abokobi, near Oyarifa in Accra”, President Carlien added.

- Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid, President of GhIE

Program of activities for the engineering week celebration include:

1. Women in Engineering (WINE) conference scheduled for Friday, 16th March 2018 at the Engineering Centre, Roman Ridge from 9 am – 1 pm.

2. Students Forum and Induction of New Professional Engineers on Monday, 19th March, at ISGC, Teiman, Abokobi

3. The Grand opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 20th March, at ISGC, Teiman, Abokobi

4. On 21st – 22nd March, there will be Annual conference and Technical Sessions.

5. The morning of Friday, 23rd March will see Engineers taking some Aerobics/games and move straight to Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the same venue.

6. The climax of the activities will be the Presidential Inauguration to swear-in a New President of the Institution and Dinner on Friday, 23rd March between the hours of 7pm-9.30pm at ISGC premises. The Guest of Honour is the President of the Republic of Ghana, his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo .