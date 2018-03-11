Today's Youth Should Exploit Creative, Innovative Potential

General Manager of Mobile Financial Services of MTN Ghana, Eli Hini has urged the youth to exploit their creative and innovative potential to bring positive change in the society.

According to him, the youth play a critical part in national development, therefore, their capacities should be enhanced to enable them deliver when given the opportunity to serve in leadership roles.

Eli Hini made the key while addressing participants at this year’s Springboard Global convocation at the National Theatre in Accra on the theme: ‘Leveraging strategy and technology’.

He indicated that, smart phones have enormous opportunity if the youth take advantage of it.

The MTN Mobile Financial Services manager urged young people to refrain from the negative uses and utilize it for self-development.

Eli Hini feared if the youth of Ghana don’t move beyond the ordinary and take advantage of technological advancements, robots will take over their jobs.

Citing the invention of the fufu pounding machine as an example, he noted that, owners of local restaurants are nomo re employing people to pund th fufu due to the turnaround time of the machine.

“Very soon robots will take over your jobs so you must evolve yourselves by looking at the positive side of technology to impact on society” he added.

Eli Hini said technology is the surest way of promoting the human resource base of the country.

Springboard which aims at human capital development and social transformation was a month-long event held in four zones; Northern belt in Tamale, Middle belt in Kumasi, Western belt in Cape Coast and was climaxed with the Global convocation in Accra.

The programme is an initiative of the Springboard Roadshow Foundation, in partnership with [email protected] and supported by MTN, Ecobank, FirstBanC, Enterprise Life, Persol Systems and Databank.

Thousands of people participated online, with some sending in their questions and having them answered by the panellists.