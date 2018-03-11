Gmantambo Ladies Pay Courtesy Call On The Northern Regional Minister

Gmantambo Ladies yesterday paid a courtesy called on the Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Sa-eed at his residence.

The group is made of young ladies who are registered members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tamale.

The chairperson of the group Ms. Suraya Kassim stated that their visit was to congratulate the minister for his leadership for the past one year.

"Northern Region is big and for you to superintend over it successfully even for a day is not a joke; we appreciate your opened door policy," Ms. Suraya stated.

A member of the group, Madam Sanatu expressed hope in the government. She put before Mr. Salifu Sa-eed some of the issues affecting young ladies, which government must show interest in. ‘Some of us are professionals whilst others are small business owners. So, the government should support women entrepreneurs as a way of empowering us.’

Madam Sanatu was of the view that the menace of ‘kayayo’ among young girls in the north could be blamed on the lack of very strong enterprises.

She was of the firm belief the north has a lot of untapped business potential. Madam Sanatu called on stakeholders in the Northern Region to prioritize agro-businesses if they were to win the fight against ‘kayayo.’

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Sa-eed thanked the group for keeping faith with the government. Mr. Salifu Sa-eed hinted of better days in 2018 as the government had put in place practical measures for businesses to thrive.

The minister encouraged all business owners to formalize their operations. ‘I wish to use this opportunity to call on all business owners to register your businesses. This will position you to access financial support from banks and other institutions.’

Mr. Salifu Sa-eed assured members of the Gmantambo Ladies and their likes of his readiness to collaborate with them to champion the development of women in the region.