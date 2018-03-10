Police Probes Spiritualist In Sokoban Beheading Case

Police in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi, are questioning a spiritualist who gave a tip-off for the arrest of two murder suspects.

The two allegedly offered the severed head of a five-year-old boy to Sheik Mohammed Maaye for sale.

The Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah told Joy News the role of the spiritualist who gave the tip-off is being investigated.

Vikuriba Joe, 21, and his yet-to-be-identified accomplice were arrested by the police after they offered to sell the head of Atta for GH¢2,500 to the mallam at Sokoban Ampeyoo, a suburb of Kumasi.

The two, according to police sources, picked the deceased who had gone out to watch a video game with his twin sister at Suame at about 7 pm on Wednesday.

They then sent Atta to Sabon Zongo Boolaho where they beheaded and dumped his body.

The suspects then called Sheik Maaye to strike a deal over the severed head and offered to sell it to him.

The spiritualist who feigned interest is reported to have alerted police to the incident.

Upon arrival at his home to finish the deal, police arrested Vikuriba with the fresh human head in a black polythene bag, but the other accomplice who was waiting on a motorbike succeeded in escaping.

The 23-year old accomplice was later arrested on Thursday after some extensive police investigations.

The two suspects later led police to retrieve the body of the deceased.

But the Sheik Maaye tells Joy News he played no role in the murder of the child and only acted to have the men arrested.

According to him, his spiritual practices do not include dealing with a human part and he is shocked that the suspects had the courage to carry out such an act.

He said he is willing to cooperate with the police to have such bad people arrested to clear the name of spiritualists.