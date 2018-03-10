Help Instill Confidence In Our Girls

Madam Mariam Iddrisu, Municipal Chief Executive of Sagnarigu has advised parents to instill confidence in their children especially the girl child to encourage them to aspire for greater heights in society.

She said this would help to produce a different generation of women by the year 2030 to ensure equal opportunities for both males and females in the country.

Madam Iddrisu gave the advice at a forum in Tamale on Thursday, organized by the Youth Empowerment for Life (YEfL), a non-governmental organisation, with support from STAR-Ghana to mark this year's International Women's Day (IWD) celebration.

The IWD is an annual global celebration, to among others, recognize the contributions of women to society, and this year's event was on the theme: 'Press for Progress towards Gender Parity.'

Madam Iddrisu also expressed the need for women to empower themselves economically to ensure that they played vital roles in society.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister assured of government's commitment to pass the Affirmative Action Bill into law to enhance opportunities for women in the country.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education said there was need to bring up women in a way that empowered them to not see men as superior to them.

Madam Vera Jawol Magan, Director of YEfL called for an enabling environment to enhance opportunities for women in the country as well as involve them in national and local level decision-making processes.

GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA