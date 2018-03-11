IRCP Ghana celebrates International Women's Day with Ejisu market women

International women’s day is a global day for celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day marks a call for accelerating gender parity (United Nations, 2017). IWD has been observed since the early 1900s.

In New York, the first observance was in New York, 28th February 1909. The 1910 International Woman’s Conference suggested 8th March as the International Women’s Day.

Observing it locally, IRCP Ghana, Institute of Research and Community Planning, undertook a tour to Ejisu, a peri-urban area in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal District to educate and create awareness to women and girls in the areas of reproductive health, importance of educating a girl-child and the learning of modern-day fine arts and craft works to enhance the financial independence and position them to take their responsibilities.

On the 8th of March 2018, the members of IRCP Ghana which was led by the Gender Coordinator Miss Priscilla Ankomah-Hackman, gathered at Ejisu market to interact with the market women. All the ladies of the institute were poised for the day as we were prepared to share our ideas on the importance of girl-child education, reproductive health practices as well as being productive by learning other crafts work to keep themselves busy and productive.

There was an intensive interaction with the market women as members of IRCP moved in pairs to ensure effective awareness creation and education.

We made them aware of the theme of this year’s international women’s day.

After one and half hours, we met to share our ideas on how the interaction and international day awareness went about, it was interesting to hear that all members had an interesting moment with the market women.

About 90% did not know what the day entailed and therefore this interaction made them aware and were very welcoming and interactive as well.

The market women came to the agreement that; girls and women are equally important as men and therefore will work hard and keep themselves healthy in order to live long and also educate their girl-child (dren) to become responsible and prominent members of the society and the world at large.

In conclusion, our agenda to press for progress cannot be achieved globally without a decentralised system of making them aware at the local level.

There was successful interaction and awareness with the women of Ejisu market. Let continue to press for progress to bridge the gap between men and women locally.

We will all be proud of the results of a progressive developed World, Just as it should be.

Source: IRCP Ghana

