Group hails Obiri Boahen for protecting Freddie Blay and others from arrest

A group calling itself, Concerned Patriotic Youth (CPY) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the party for protecting Freddie Blay and others from arrest.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen's name became a topic for discussion in the media when caught in a leaked tape claiming that the Presidency of Akufo-Addo gave the party GHc50 billion to conduct the party's 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast, where various proposals were made for amendments to the party's constitution.

The Steering Committee at its meeting on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 made the referral after listening to him and taken cognizance of his public apology for the false allegations.

The statement also asked Lawyer Obiri Boahen not to speak for the party on radio till the matter is resolved.

But in a statement issued by the above group of the party on Saturday, March 10, 2018 and copied to GhanaWeb

According to the group's Communication Director, Kwesi Kyakye

The rest of the Respondents are, Mr. Frank, 2nd Respondent (Akrosu Constituency Chairman) and 3rd Respondent, Mr. Kissi (Eastern Regional Chairman).

The case is between The Republic Vs NPP and others Exparte: Sintim Osman.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the applicants prayed to the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the Acting National Chairman of the NPP other the other respondents because they had failed to appear in court.

However, Lawyer Obiri Boahen contended on the side if the respondents that, the court did not have the capacity to issue same warrant.

He cited Order 50 rule 4 and Order 19 rule of the High Court Civil Procedure rule (C. I 47) to defend his point.

"If it hadn't been for the intervention of Lawyer Obiri Boahen, the Acting National Chairman and others would have been arrested by now", the statement commended him.

CONCERNED PATRIOTIC YOUTH

PRESS RELEASE

HARD WORKING LAWYER NANA OBIRI BOAHEN DEFEND'S NPP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN AND OTHERS IN COURT

In recent times, there has been many speculations concerning the Controversial deputy General secretary of the NPP.

Even though he has been sanctioned on grounds of allegedly making certain false statements concerning the party of which he has denied and therefore must be treated as a bogus story, he has not given up despite his sanctions. He is continuing to show the act of patriotism which we the youth are looking for.

Yesterday, we were highly astonished when we saw the Controversial and ever dedicated Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen walk into the Ada High Court presided over by His Lordship Justin Gibson K. Agbeze.

In the case of The Republic V NPP & others Exparte: Sintim Osman Suit Number (13/05/2018) which was presided over by Justice Gibson with 1st Respondent - Chairman Blay, 2nd Respondent - Mr. Frank (Akrosu Constituency chairman) and 3rd Respondent - Mr. Kissi (Eastern Regional Chairman), where the above were cited for quasi criminal offence of contempt.

Yesterday during the proceedings, the counsel for the applicants prayed to the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the Acting National Chairman of the NPP and the other respondents because they had failed to appear in court.

However, Lawyer Obirir Boahene contended on the side of the respondents that, the court did not have the capacity to issue same warrant. He further cited Order 50 rule 4 and order 19 rule 4 of the High Court Civil Procedure rule (C.I 47) and stated that, so far as the application of contempt has not been officially served on the respondents personally, the court lacked the legally capacity to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the same respondents.

The "divine" intervention of Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen yesterday clears the ambiguity surrounding the airwaves and clearly dipicts that, the news circulating on news portals that, he has been banned from representing party folks is a falacy, a distorted and mendacious reportage and as a matter of necessity, we entreat all to disregard and discredit same reportage.

If it hadn't been for the intervention of Lawyer Obiri Boahen, the Acting National Chairman and others would have been arrested by now.

We would like to commend the Deputy General Secretary for his dedicated work and overwhelming support for the party and above all protecting our executives from going to being arrested and subsequently going to jail.

...Signed...

Kwesi Kyakye, Communication Director

Source: Daniel Kaku