Let’s Appreciate What we have Now and Strive for More- Nana Nteboa Prah IV

Political Parties in Ghana, though have their different political agenda to better the lives of the citizenry and the country as a whole, the country must also have a clear policy direction for development.

Governments must also be honest to themselves when they are in the realm of affairs because the talk in the past years have not yielded results.

These remarks were made by the Divisional Chief of Himan in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region, Nana Nteboa Prah IV in an exclusive interview with modernghana.com at Prestea, Wednesday March 7, 2018.

Nana Nteboa believes, the development of this country since independence has been hampered by the different ideologies of the political parties which fight for political power. He said because each political party campaigns with different manifestoes, a winning party will one way or the other ignore a more profitable developmental agenda an erstwhile political party in power started. Just because that past government may be giving the glory.

“Our policies, every party that comes to power has a different policy, where is our goal as a nation. We need to define our developmental agenda and work towards it. We have to know this is where we want Ghana to be in the next ten years and work towards it. Irrespective of any party which comes to power. It should be a national agenda.” He stated.

Commenting on the incessant Ghana Singapore comparison most Ghanaians engage in, Nana Nteboa Prah said, Ghana is already far behind. However, Ghanaians can challenge themselves and strive for more. He stated that, Ghanaians have been engaged in too much talk shop without clear implementations.

The Divisional Chief believes that, if a little bit of seriousness is attached to the talk, Ghana will see herself at a certain level of development where the citizenry would also appreciate.

He stated “We need to challenge ourselves that, this is where we want to take Ghana to. We always talk without actions”

As Ghana celebrates its month of March, the traditional ruler said, it is about time the laws of the land were enforced to bring discipline to the country. He thinks, if the sanitation laws were working, Accra and other parts of Ghana would not have been engulfed in filths, just to organize clean up exercise day to clear the streets.

“Should we always wait for an occasion to beckon before we clean our environments” Nana Nteboa Prah IV quizzed.

Citing Rwanda as an example, a country which has come out from war, he says the country has positioned itself for more investors, as it is now a preferred business destination in Africa and has its capital, Kigali, the neatest city in Africa.

Nana believes Rwanda has been able to do all these because they enforced their laws and have one simple agenda to make the country better.

Nana Nteboa IV Prah therefore said, Ghana cannot compare itself to Singapore because they obey the rules of the land.

He said “We cannot compare ourselves to them because, they set the rules for themselves and they obey them and it works for them.”

“For me we should first appreciate what we have now and challenge ourselves that, we can go beyond the development we have now without bringing politics into it.” Nana ended.