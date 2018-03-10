Teacher Trainees Demand Refund Of Fees Of Sacked St. Vincent College Students

The leadership of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has given the Principal of St. Vincent College of Education, Yendi, a one-week ultimatum to refund all monies collected from students of the institution who they say have been victimized due to his decisions.

About 70 students of the college were sacked because they did not meet the entry requirements for admission in 2017/2018.

The students are said to have gained admission into the college despite scoring D7 grades in English, Mathematics and Science.

But TTAG in a statement is arguing that the Principal, Erasmus Nario Multi, deliberately flouted the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) regulations by admitting the students even though they were unqualified and “later pushed the blame to innocent students.”

“Per our consultations and interactions with the affected students and after critical scrutiny of both receipts and admission letters of such students, it is very clear that about 98% of the students affected were admitted after the admission requirements have been released by the NCTE,” the statement added.

The association also wants all relevant stakeholders to offer the affected students an avenue to better their WASSCE results, rather than dismissing them.

“We appeal to the MoE [Minsitry of Education], NCTE and all relevant stakeholders to reconsider their decision on the affected students and give them the opportunity to better their WASSCE results this year since the principal violated the regulations of the admissions process.”

They argued further that the students “spent one semester in college and took part in the End of First Semester Examination conducted by the University of Cape Coast, Institute of Education.”

Find their full statement below

