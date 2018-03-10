Otito For NPP Upper East Regional Chairmanship

Alhaji Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, one of the aspirants seeking the Regional Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East has affirmed his determination to make the party more vibrant in the region.

He said there were misconception about the party being dominated by Akans and full of elites, and indicated that the party was the most democratic political party in the country which was opened to all people without any consideration for ethnicity, status, educational backgrounds and financial standing of individuals and groups.

He indicated that when given the mandate to chair the party as it prepares to go to the polls in April, he would ensure that the negative propaganda peddled by the party's opponents in the region and beyond would be corrected.

This he said is to make his plans for a serious membership drive aimed at consistently putting the party in power and improving its fortunes in the Upper East Region a reality.

The NPP currently has two Parliamentary seats in the region out of the 15 constituencies, and has suffered inconsistent membership drive and electoral gains.

Alhaji Achuliwor elaborated his plans for the party in the region when he informally met Constituency Executives of the Navrongo, Chiana-Paga, Builsa North and the Builsa South to solicit their votes when the party goes to the polls, and said the party's mandate to bring the needed development across the length and breadth of the country needed people who were committed to the course and ideologies of the party and ready to move it forward.

The Regional Chairman aspirant who expressed confidence in winning the race said the party's growth in the region was paramount to the overall prospects of the party and its future in shaping managers of the party in the region to grow it to the best to improve its fortunes, especially in the 2020 elections.

Alhaji Achuliwor who contested the last election for the same position, and lost, expressed regret for his loss and said the party needed strong, dedicated, honest and committed leadership in the region to increase its fortunes.

He indicated that unlike some people who abandoned the party when they lost elections, he had served in several capacities in the party 'out of my love for the NPP and it traditions' and said and noted he wants to serve as the Regional Chairman to continue his relentless support to the party, welfare of party members and demand the region's share of the party's support for activities.

He said he had the passion to seek welfare of members, unite the party from every angle and ensure speedy resolution of concerns brought before him by the various groups and wings of the party, adding that 'my influence at the national headquarters even now, should tell all of us that when I become the Regional Chairman I will confidently walk there with our needs and come out with the best of results'.

The delegates for their part pledged their unflinching support to Alhaji Achuliwor for his bid and said they had observed his contributions to the party in the region and especially in his constituency, Navrongo Central, where he helped to marshal resources to get the party the Parliamentary seat and indicated that it was time to give him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

