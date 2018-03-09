NDC Launches Forum

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched what it calls a Professional Forum comprising professionals from various backgrounds who will work to implement the party's vision to capture power in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Organizer of the party, Kofi Adams, said the forum will help them to have a structure that will identify and make use of the varied expertise of professionals in the party.

“As the name suggests, it is an aggregation of persons with various backgrounds who are professionals and who want to contribute to the well-being of this country, and who strongly feel that the direction of the current administration is not the way to go. These are people who believe strongly in the NDC and therefore we have decided to aggregate them together in a more structured way that at every material time when the party wants them to engage in any assignment it will be easy to find them.”

Kofi Adams said the forum will comprise professionals from all walks of life, whose expertise will be used when the need arises.

“Virtually all professionals can be found there. There are lawyers, accountants including people with skills are all in there contributing to the various facets of our political movement – the writing of manifesto, the communication component of the party to make sure that if you need somebody to speak in the field of engineering, it is easy to access and get the right person to do so…So they will be a pool of ready resource to the party for the party to be able to reach out to the masses,” he added.

National Institute of Social Democracy

The forum comes on the back of the launch of the NDC’s Social Democracy Institute .

The NDC launched the institute in 2017 with the aim of inculcating the party's principles, ideologies, and values to members.

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at the launch of the school at the time, said the institute will be helpful to the future of the party.

“In April 2017, the party's school working committee, based on its previous report, proposed the formation of the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy as an institution of higher learning and research, to train many party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party,” he added.