Agona West MCE Commends Environmental Heath For Campaign Against Open Defecation

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive has commended the Head for the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly, Mr. George Freeman and his staff for championing the fight against open defecation in the municipality.

" I must commend Mr. George Freeman and his staff for intensifying the campaign against open defecation. Their hard work is gradually yelding results. I can boldly say that over 2, 000 household toilet facilities have been constructed in the Agona West Municipality. No wonder he was adjudged the overall Best worker for 2017"

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan stated these after a four-hour massive clean up exercise to mark the monthly National Sanitation Day at Agona Swedru on Saturday.

She disclosed that the Assembly had put in place achievable measures to ensure Open Defecation Free Status by the end of the year.

According to her, the Environmental Health Department had been resourced to carry out its madate thereby reducing environmental related diseases.

" Let me also commend Swedruman Council of Chiefs for their numerous assistance towards the monthly clean up exercise to ensure cleanliness in our surroundings. I aslo wish to appreciate cooperate bodies and civil society groups like Melcom Stores, P. K Assan Enterprise, Wiafesco Cosmetics, Lucky Girl Enterprise, personnel from various media houses as well as political parties for their support. I can't forget the Swedru Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service and his personnel for their selfless service towards clean up exercise. Personnel from Ghana National Fire Service, National Service as well as NADMO and Zoomlion Company need to be commended. It's worthy to note that the Municipality has not recorded a single cholera case due to our monthly clean up exercise. I really appreciate individual's contributions towards this laudable record. The Assembly will continue to solicit the support of all and sundry to ensure that our people stay in healthy conditions".

The Head of the Environmental Health Department, Mr. George Freeman lauded the Municipal Chief Executive for supporting his outfit in carrying out its assigned duties.

He noted that public education against open defecated has been intensified in the Municipality to reduce environmentally related diseases.

Mr. George Freeman disclosed that Agona West Municipality would hopefully attain Open Defecation Free status by the end of the year.

" I must commend chiefs, Assembly Members, Civil Society Organizations, Churches, Opinion Leaders for partnering us in sensitizing the people on the need for households to own toilet facilitates.

I thank everybody who participated in today's clean up exercise. It's one of the well attended and am extremely grateful to you all"

The Agona West constituency chairman of the NPP, Mr. Joseph Afankwa popularly known as ' Kojo Addo' assured the Assembly and for that matter the Environmental Health Department that his party would continually support the monthly clea up exercise.

Mr. Afankwa stressed the need for all hands on deck to get raid of filthy and choked gutters in the municipality adding a healthy nation makes a wealthy people.