Manhyia South Constituency Coordinators And Executives Declare Support For NAPO

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Electoral Area Coordinators and Executives of Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region have declared their total support for the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and promised, as legally elected coordinators and executives, to work with him for the development of the constituency.

According to them, NAPO, as he is affectionately called, is a hardworking, proactive, development-oriented, disciplinarian and has brought unity among all the party members, and allegations that the constituency risked been falling in the hands of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections if he is not removed for his unpopularity in the constituency, should be debunked.

Some members of the party in the constituency, on Thursday, March 2018, in a press conference petitioned the president, Nana Akuffo Addo to call the MP of the area to order since his actions and inaction is destroying the hard-won image of the party in the region.

Addressing the press conference, a member of the party, Mr. Akwasi Sarpong, called on the national council of the party to annul the results of the executive elections of the constituency and call for a fresh re-run of the elections because the MP to disregard an interim junction placed on the constituency elections by a court.

In a counter press conference on Thursday, March 8, 2018, organized by the Manhyia South constituency Electoral Area Coordinators and Executives, led by the CPC Electoral Area Coordinator, Peter Kwaku Asamoah, they called on the general public to ignore the malicious, fabricated and fraudulent press statement because most of them have been suspended from the party for indiscipline, aggrieved and want a way to destabilize the peace the constituency is currently enjoying.

“Most of the members are aggrieved for their suspension from the party for gross insubordination. NPP as a party believes in discipline, and no matter what position one occupies, if you go foul of the party’s rules and regulations, you will be sanctioned, typical examples are suspended National Chairman and the General Secretary of the party, Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong, respectively,” he said.

“I can say all that was said by the aggrieved members are ‘total lies’, especially the unpopularity nature of NAPO. NAPO is not only popular in the constituency, in the Ashanti region, but in Ghana at large, as the Education Minister who has been hailed for successful implementation of the party’s flagship policy Free Senior High School. So this issue is ‘null and void’, they have nothing to say, they are just frustrated and want just to be heard,” he added.

Mr. Asamoah asked the aggrieved members to pick forms and contest the MP when nominations are opened for the parliamentary primaries.

“If indeed the MP is unpopular in the constituency as they claim, why did he go unopposed during the last parliamentary primaries? They should pick up forms and contest him in the next parliamentary primaries, the results will justify whether NAPO is unpopular or not,” he asked.

“Very soon we will name and shame all those ‘big men’ behind the scheme to bring disunity in the constituency if that continues,” he warned.